First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.