First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

