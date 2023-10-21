First National Trust Co Has $243,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after buying an additional 87,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,765 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,562 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DKS opened at $109.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. UBS Group dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.