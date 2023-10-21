First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.31. 593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.