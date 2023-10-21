First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $94.56

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.56 and last traded at $94.56, with a volume of 4687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.64.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXH. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 55.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.