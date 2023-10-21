First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.45. 2,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,806,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,873,000 after acquiring an additional 513,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 792.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 95,991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 203.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 81.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

