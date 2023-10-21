First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $52.89. 670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5754 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2,885.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

