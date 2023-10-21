First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $52.89. 670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5754 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.
