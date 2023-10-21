First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Position Lowered by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

