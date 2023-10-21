Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
BDL opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.59.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter.
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
