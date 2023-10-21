FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $277.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $283.00 to $277.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $238.97 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $278.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.