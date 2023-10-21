Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fortis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.57%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

