Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

