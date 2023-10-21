Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Franklin Electric makes up about 3.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Franklin Electric worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 447,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $470,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,324.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $470,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,324.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $689,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,404 shares in the company, valued at $18,171,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,120 in the last ninety days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

