Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 3M reissued an initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

