Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Lowered to $5.25 at Citigroup

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $5.50 to $5.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.02.

Frontier Group Stock Down 1.4 %

ULCC stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $933.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.16.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

