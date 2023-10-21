Fundamental Research Analysts Give Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) a C$0.95 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Giga Metals Stock Performance
GIGA stock opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 14.39. Giga Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.
Giga Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Giga Metals
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.