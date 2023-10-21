G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Sells $263,985.84 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

