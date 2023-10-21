G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) traded down 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 14,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 7,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.45 million during the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 175.70%.

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

