G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative net margin of 175.74% and a negative return on equity of 146.51%.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

