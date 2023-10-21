Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $348.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gartner has a one year low of $277.08 and a one year high of $377.88. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

