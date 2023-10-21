Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 1.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.