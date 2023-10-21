General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $234.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

