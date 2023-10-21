General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $234.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

