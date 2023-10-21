General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

