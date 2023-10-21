General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GIS opened at $63.25 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

