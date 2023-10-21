Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Burlington Stores worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BURL opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.96 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.