Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,312,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.74. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.82 and a one year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

