Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $552.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $556.27 and a 200 day moving average of $532.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

