Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

