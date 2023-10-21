Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

