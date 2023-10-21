Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSI opened at $281.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.43 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

