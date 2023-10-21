Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $6,947,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $350.05 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $287.31 and a one year high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,857 shares of company stock worth $8,152,514. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

