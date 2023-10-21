Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $10.28 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ryan Specialty worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,952,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $191,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $191,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,924,717.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,132 shares of company stock worth $11,930,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.