Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $15.61 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of EPAM Systems worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $223.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average is $248.21.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.