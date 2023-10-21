Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $20.28 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Palomar worth $20,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 172,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Palomar by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,007,675.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

