Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.13.

TMO opened at $464.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.25 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

