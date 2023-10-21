Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Generac worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

