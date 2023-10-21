Geneva Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.