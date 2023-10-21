Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,756 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:COO opened at $324.47 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.58 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.86 and a 200 day moving average of $366.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

