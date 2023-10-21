Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $185.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.08.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

