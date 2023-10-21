Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares in the company, valued at $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,469.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,023 shares of company stock worth $1,807,621 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.4 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.96 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

