Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $395.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $419.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.