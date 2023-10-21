Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock worth $12,989,445 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Get Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $420.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.78 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.