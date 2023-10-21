Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 5,270 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $64.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $672,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,761.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $672,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,761.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,863 shares of company stock worth $4,981,631. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.77.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

