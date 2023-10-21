Geneva Capital Management LLC Takes $9.65 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $28.01 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $254,221.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,185,946 shares of company stock worth $818,564,821. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

