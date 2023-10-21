Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Trimble worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Down 1.5 %

TRMB opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Trimble

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.