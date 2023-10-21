Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

