Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

