Givaudan (GVDBF) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) is one of 123 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Givaudan to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Givaudan and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Givaudan N/A N/A N/A Givaudan Competitors -19.93% -35.70% -3.62%

Dividends

Givaudan pays an annual dividend of $47.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Givaudan pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 95.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

28.7% of Givaudan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Givaudan and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Givaudan N/A N/A 55.78 Givaudan Competitors $3.35 billion $159.23 million -7.32

Givaudan’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Givaudan. Givaudan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Givaudan and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Givaudan 0 0 0 0 N/A Givaudan Competitors 823 2983 3707 13 2.39

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 55.17%. Given Givaudan’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Givaudan has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products. The Taste & Wellbeing division provides beverages, such as fizzy drinks, juices, bottled waters, ready-to-drink products, alcoholic beverages, and others; dairy and cheese products, including dairy drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, chilled desserts, cream cheese, and spreads; snacks comprising rice crackers and cassava chips; savory and nutraceutical products; and biscuits, crackers, and cereals, as well as confectionery products, such as chewing gums, chocolates, and sweets. It operates in Switzerland, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1796 and is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland.

