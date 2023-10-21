Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Global Payments worth $94,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $111.08 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

