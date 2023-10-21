GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading Down 0.9%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 37,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 139,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of GoldMining from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GoldMining
GoldMining Stock Performance
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GoldMining
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.