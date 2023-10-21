GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading Down 0.9%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 37,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 139,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of GoldMining from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of C$186.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.35.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

